Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 73,097 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $29,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Rexnord by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 690,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,114,000 after buying an additional 1,285,223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $192,412.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,301.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $80,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,976 shares of company stock worth $8,429,388. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 10,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

