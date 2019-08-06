Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,779,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,130. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

