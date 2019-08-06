Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 1,633,668 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,633,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.40% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 376,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,474. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

