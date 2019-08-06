Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,958 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Hostess Brands worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,884,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after acquiring an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 686,428 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,216,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,691,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

