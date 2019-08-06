Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 71,545 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.81% of Essent Group worth $37,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $498,249.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,279 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

ESNT stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 64.34%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.