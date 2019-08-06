Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,797,000 after buying an additional 439,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $151,179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,312,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,991,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 176,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.56. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

