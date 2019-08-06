Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 294.75 ($3.85).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 197.45 ($2.58) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.13. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.