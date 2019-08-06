Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 3,010 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,026.07 ($39.54).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.