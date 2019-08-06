RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNAY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

