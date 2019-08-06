Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Ruff has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $835,986.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

