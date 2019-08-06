Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.17

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 4579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. ValuEngine upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

