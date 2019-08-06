Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 7,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,664.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

