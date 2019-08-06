Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 67.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.61-6.93 EPS.

NYSE RHP traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 442,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $90.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $269,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.