RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 107250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

