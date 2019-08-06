Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 41,404 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 362.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises 1.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58.

