Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $10.89 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 194.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,555 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

