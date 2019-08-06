Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $372,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

