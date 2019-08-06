SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,957. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.36.

In related news, insider Michael Cloonan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Marie Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $2,492,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,925 shares of company stock worth $38,141,017. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BidaskClub lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

