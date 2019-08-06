Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.99 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,063. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.21.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $38,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

