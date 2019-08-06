Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 40,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

