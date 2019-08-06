Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 2,317 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 269,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000.

PFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 187,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

