Sanders Capital LLC Has $910.95 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 606,700 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Pfizer worth $910,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

