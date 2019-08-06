Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 23rd

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years.

SDT stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 63.14%.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

