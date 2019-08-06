SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on August 23rd

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SandRidge Permian Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PER opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 83.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.