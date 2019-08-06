Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Shares Up 13.6%

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP) shares shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 304,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 201,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.33.

Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sandspring Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSP)

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

