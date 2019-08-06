Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 150,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,279. The company has a market capitalization of $862.66 million and a P/E ratio of 32.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

