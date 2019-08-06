Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

