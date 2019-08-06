savedroid Hits One Day Volume of $357.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. savedroid has a total market cap of $732,354.00 and approximately $357.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.18 or 0.04894923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

