Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index comprises approximately 2.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the first quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

