Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,320 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,954. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

