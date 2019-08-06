Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.9% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 578.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,018,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,806,000 after acquiring an additional 281,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,178,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,352,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 817,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,820,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after acquiring an additional 375,442 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22.

