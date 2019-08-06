Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seattle Genetics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 1 2 10 0 2.69 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $85.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $654.70 million 18.54 -$222.69 million ($1.65) -45.48 Halozyme Therapeutics $151.86 million 16.41 -$80.33 million ($0.56) -30.59

Halozyme Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -36.94% -17.16% -14.39% Halozyme Therapeutics -28.70% -20.36% -11.42%

Volatility and Risk

Seattle Genetics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Halozyme Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

