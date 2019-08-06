Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SECO stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55. Secoo has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.22 million. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Secoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SECO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

