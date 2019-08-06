Security National Bank Buys 464 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.49.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $195.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,489,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.05. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $922.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.