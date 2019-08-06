SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,908.08% and a negative return on equity of 186.65%.

NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Siegel purchased 696,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $939,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,453.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

