Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Serabi Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.65 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.97.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

