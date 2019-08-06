Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $58.04 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 15277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SERV. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,449,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

About Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.