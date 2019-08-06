Shahid Ghauri Purchases 6,000 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) insider Shahid Ghauri purchased 6,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 2,052,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.99. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.