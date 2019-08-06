Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,120 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

NYSE HON traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.07. 178,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

