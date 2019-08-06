Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 70,600 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.99%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

