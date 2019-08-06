Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,225 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vicor worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 6.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 6,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,231. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

