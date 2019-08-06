Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,575 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.46.

WES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 784,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,130. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

