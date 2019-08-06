Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after buying an additional 355,566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after purchasing an additional 603,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,531,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,592,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,873 shares of company stock worth $17,497,999. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.