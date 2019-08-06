Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $7,163,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 328.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mackie increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.19.

Shares of SHOP traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.36. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $350.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

