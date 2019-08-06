Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 487.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 163,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

