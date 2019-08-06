Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 257,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,312. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

