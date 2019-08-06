Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 158.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 100.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,741. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

