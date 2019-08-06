Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. 1,499,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

