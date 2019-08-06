Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shinhan Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:SHG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

