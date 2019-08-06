Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Earnings Results

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Shotspotter updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 312,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,187. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.93 million, a P/E ratio of -133.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $54,057.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $2,470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Shotspotter by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Shotspotter by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Shotspotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.